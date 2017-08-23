Ask DN: Logo Branding Kit Assets
6 hours ago from Tropical Hooch, Cat Trainer
I'll often see branding kits with examples of logos on business cards, stationary, billboards, taxis.
Anyone have experience with this? Are these just templates that you're putting the branding assets on, or is there any kind of service that allows you to upload a .png and it plasters it on all of these examples.
Thanks for the help!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now