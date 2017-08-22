Creating things since 1999. A portfolio of my history with the web. (brendanenglish.com)
14 hours ago from Brendan English, Creative Director at Learning Objects
14 hours ago from Brendan English, Creative Director at Learning Objects
I like the motion stuff. The spacey playfulness and huge focus on old work aren't exactly things I'd want to see if I were hiring a creative director, but take it as a grain of salt. My advice would be to make the timeline more focused on some large/recent projects and have the old stuff accessible as an Easter egg or pulled up in a secondary action.
Super fair point. I was a bit too eager to get this launched and am in the process of going to back to expand on the recent work. It's too much of an inside joke with myself, I think.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now