2 comments

  • Alex CampAlex Camp, 11 hours ago

    I like the motion stuff. The spacey playfulness and huge focus on old work aren't exactly things I'd want to see if I were hiring a creative director, but take it as a grain of salt. My advice would be to make the timeline more focused on some large/recent projects and have the old stuff accessible as an Easter egg or pulled up in a secondary action.

    1 point
    • Brendan English, 11 hours ago

      Super fair point. I was a bit too eager to get this launched and am in the process of going to back to expand on the recent work. It's too much of an inside joke with myself, I think.

      1 point