Why is scrolling/panning in Sketch so slow??
13 hours ago from Alex Camp, Designer • alexcampdesign.com
Am I missing something? My go-to design app is Affinity Designer and I can fly across artboards really fast (even when I have dozens), but in Sketch it's like I'm stuck in molasses.
