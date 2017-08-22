Why is scrolling/panning in Sketch so slow??

13 hours ago from , Designer • alexcampdesign.com

Am I missing something? My go-to design app is Affinity Designer and I can fly across artboards really fast (even when I have dozens), but in Sketch it's like I'm stuck in molasses.

  • N SN S, 12 minutes ago

    I feel you. Contacted Bohemian on Twitter but never got a response. Its such a small thing but damn it bugs me.

