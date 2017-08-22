3 comments

  • Joseph Newell, 35 minutes ago

    It would be nice if we could get some more context on your project. Who is this hypothetical app for? What is it trying to accomplish? What issues have you run into, and why did you make the decisions that you did?

    Visually it's a very clean and crisp design, but without a greater understanding of the thought processes here it's hard to give a UX critique.

  • G J, 4 minutes ago

    Based on my understanding of the project (ie. a blog posting / following / sharing stories platform, similar to medium, with some aggregation maybe as the article you screenshot-ed came from Medium) UI looks great, love the purple, rarely used that's cool o/ I see some stuff in the UX that would need some thoughts :

    story.jpg

    • Be careful with contrast, either on the title, the whole text (http://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/)
    • Is the second image slider intentionally right-to-left ? If so, that's kinda weird. If that's just scrolling position nevermind
    • In related stories, date is missing on first card, barely viewable in the two others. I'd also keep a white (shaded grey ?) background because purple on purple with just shadow as separation is not enough

    menu.jpg

    I have mixed feelings here. I'm not sure where I can click ("My account" ?) and I love the simplicity, but some stuff lacks of understanding (Edit what categories ? We can't see none on the menu ; why would share something from a global menu ? Share the app itself ?)

    Note: you can agree or disagree with anything I said Overall looks great :)

  • Matthew Cooper, 2 hours ago

    p.s. I don't care about likes, would like genuine feedback, as I'm trying to improve my UI/UX skills.

