I'm looking for a constructive feedback on readability of my product

Hi there!

My name is Jaka and I'm a designer at ProteusThemes. We usually make WordPress themes for corporate businesses, but we took a step to the left and created a blogging WP theme with a focus on readability.

Why? My girlfriend wanted to start blogging and I as a WP theme designer was responsible for finding her a good blogging theme and set up a blog for her.

I was looking through a gazillion of free WP themes on wordpress.org, but all I found was rubbish (design speaking). Then I tried my luck on paid WP themes, but without any success, so I suggested to my teammates that we should create something like that since we are a pro wp theme makers :) Something simple with the focus on good readability.

Long story short the product is made - Readable

But the thing is if we want to advertise it as the most readable WP theme out there, the readability must be P-E-R-F-E-C-T!

I'm a self-thought web designer and I know that I don't know everything, so I'm asking you for help.

Can you please take a look at the demo, especially the single post and suggest me how can I (we) improve readability even more. I would love to advertise my product as the theme with perfect readability and of course I would like to learn some new things.

Thank you 100x times for your help!

PS: Surprise, surprise. My girlfriend doesn't want to write a blog anymore :/