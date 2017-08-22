3 comments

  • Magda Werminska, 2 hours ago

    History of Icons illustrates the history of computer icons and icon design from the 1980’s to the present.

    2 points
  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 4 minutes ago

    This took forever to load. I bailed.

    0 points
  • Daniel PapeDaniel Pape, a minute ago

    Does anybody else think this is completely over-engineered? The scrolling is laggy and everything on the page appears to have an animation, making it very hard to read the content.

    0 points