  • V. MV. M, 29 minutes ago

    Hey DNers, we are super excited to launch chrome extension for design community to inspect or edit live websites.

    Visual Inspector on Chrome Web Store

    Open Visual Inspector

    We built this chrome extension to set designers free from digging into code and to give them a delightful visual way to make change in live website, so we call it "Visual Inspector".

    We started using Visual Inspector internally along with few other teams and we see a great value in using it in post-dev design review. It has made designers hero of design reviews again.

    As of now Visual Inspectors allows you to:

    • Inspect and Change all design properties like position, font, opacity, colours, gradient, typography etc.
    • Edit website text inline, try new CTAs
    • Measure distance between various elements ​in the page​
    • Play with Color theme and typographies
    • Export page assets and your changes as PNG

    In last 3 months, we have given 56 hours of user interviews, 38 hours of design & over 140 hours of development effort to make it happen for you and I would love you to try Visual Inspector and share your reviews (links below)...

    And did I say that it's absolutely FREE for all you awesome DNer!!

    Have a feedback/review? drop a note - Review Visual Inspector in Chrome Store

    • avinash kesai, 8 minutes ago

      Wow what a great tool. It really saves my time in changing the content of live website. Thank team for such a wonderful tool. :) <3

  • Naveen Nagar, a minute ago

    Great tool for guy like me, who love to do experiment with designs, I can inspect, edit, export design changes quickly, lovely job.

