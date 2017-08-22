Visual Inspector - free chrome extension for designers to Inspect/Edit live websites without coding (canvasflip.com)
35 minutes ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by <3
We built this chrome extension to set designers free from digging into code and to give them a delightful visual way to make change in live website, so we call it "Visual Inspector".
We started using Visual Inspector internally along with few other teams and we see a great value in using it in post-dev design review. It has made designers hero of design reviews again.
As of now Visual Inspectors allows you to:
In last 3 months, we have given 56 hours of user interviews, 38 hours of design & over 140 hours of development effort to make it happen for you and I would love you to try Visual Inspector and share your reviews (links below)...
And did I say that it's absolutely FREE for all you awesome DNer!!
Have a feedback/review? drop a note - Review Visual Inspector in Chrome Store
Wow what a great tool. It really saves my time in changing the content of live website. Thank team for such a wonderful tool. :) <3
Great tool for guy like me, who love to do experiment with designs, I can inspect, edit, export design changes quickly, lovely job.
