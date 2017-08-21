Horizontal/vertical bezier handles. Are you a fan?
10 hours ago from Darian Rosebrook, Brand Identity Designer
Recently I came across this article on using horizontal and vertical anchor placements.
What's the deal with horizontal vertical Bezier handles anyways
I think this is a really good thing because you are forcing your lines to be a lot cleaner. I don't know if clients will notice or care though. Here's another example
What are your thoughts on these kinds of placements?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now