Horizontal/vertical bezier handles. Are you a fan?

10 hours ago from , Brand Identity Designer

Recently I came across this article on using horizontal and vertical anchor placements.

What's the deal with horizontal vertical Bezier handles anyways

I think this is a really good thing because you are forcing your lines to be a lot cleaner. I don't know if clients will notice or care though. Here's another example

What are your thoughts on these kinds of placements?

  • Richard SisonRichard Sison, 22 minutes ago

    Yeah classic article that one.

    I'm a big supporter of using only horizontal and vertical handles where possible/practical. When creating bezier curves, I was always taught to use as few points as possible to keep the curves smooth and natural. Keeping them at horizontal and vertical does just that.

    It takes some getting used to though. The toughest thing for me was judging where the next node should go and how the curve will behave. But like anything, once you're familiar with it it ends up being second nature.

    As for if clients will notice/care, they may not care about the method but if you feel the outcome will better (even if starts of a bit slower), then you're only serving them better (and skilling up in the process).

    Hope that helps in some way?

    • Darian RosebrookDarian Rosebrook, 18 minutes ago

      Yeah totally helps.

      I've actually found that the easiest way of getting those anchor placements is taking a guide (in illustrator) and placing it on the shape you are making.

      If you're using an "o" so to speak, you will be placing the guides on the outer edge (both horizontal and vertical) where the guide meets that outer edge. That's where your anchor placement will be.

      Once you get the outer edge, then you work on the inner edge. Doing the same thing. Where the horizontal or vertical guide meets the inner line's edge, that' will be where you place that anchor.

      From there, figuring out the bezier's handle just becomes a load balancing act.

      I've seen some use of 45 degree handles, I think that'd be okay.

      And yes, I've done both for the client, neither times have been noticed, but I sleep better when I know I did what I could to give a "better made" logo.

  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 9 minutes ago

    I am a fan. If you’re using the Astute Graphics PathScribe plugin in Illustrator, it can move the bézier anchor points for you.

    Here’s a GIF of it in action: http://i.imgur.com/HzvFUYe.gif

