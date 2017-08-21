4 comments

  • Arix KingArix King, 19 minutes ago

    70 claps from 7 people

    Using the metric from this article itself. Two months ago, 70 recommendations was a pretty good number. Now, Medium has completely destroyed the user's perspective on value.

    Amazing articles that used to have 1.2k recommendations are now going to need 50k+ claps. Just seems silly to afflict your platform with sudden inflation.

    0 points
  • Sam SolomonSam Solomon, a minute ago

    Honestly, it feels a lot like Kudos from Svbtle.

    The metric itself feels muddled. I'm certain this is a byproduct Medium scrambling for metrics to justify their valuation.

    It's a shame. Back in 2015 it felt like Medium had an incredibly strong product vision—build the best experience for reading and writing on the web. Had they not raised that much money, I think the product would have been better off.

    0 points
  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 22 minutes ago

    my thing is it's now just a useless metric. some asshole like me can sit there and spam claps just to play with the button. then you have 50 claps and no idea how many people actually enjoyed it.

    0 points
  • Lucas Neumann de Antonio, 4 hours ago

    Hi everyone, I wrote a little design critique on Medium's recent switch from Recommends to Claps, based on human behavior and storytelling principles.

    TLDR; I don't like it.

    What do you guys think?

    0 points