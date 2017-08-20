23 Did you know you can switch layouts in Safari Responsive Design Mode? (mobile.twitter.com)15 hours ago from Roman Zolotarev, at romanzolotarev.comLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now