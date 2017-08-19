JK Rowling shuts down Erik Spiekermann on Twitter (twitter.com)
11 hours ago from Nic Trent, Lead Designer
11 hours ago from Nic Trent, Lead Designer
Wow... This guy is a total douchebag.
I would love to know how this fiasco made its way to her.
Twitter ¯_(ツ)_/¯
It's 2017, people still tweet?
I'm really hoping his comment was tongue in cheek.
After reading the replies to other tweets you just see him dig deeper and deeper.
it's embarrassing
Writing a book is such a huge endeavour. Well done, Laura. :)
I’m all for criticism where appropriate, but I don’t see much benefit in Erik’s nitpick. Who says “I wrote a text”, anyway?
Actually his name is not "Speikerman", its "Spiekermann"…
I see what you did there. Assuming you did it intentionally. haha
Updated for your pleasure
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now