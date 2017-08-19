JK Rowling shuts down Erik Speikerman on Twitter (twitter.com)
2 hours ago from Nic Trent, Lead Designer
I would love to know how this fiasco made its way to her.
I'm really hoping his comment was tongue in cheek.
After reading the replies to other tweets you just see him dig deeper and deeper.
Wow... This guy is a total douchebag.
