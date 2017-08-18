Sketch bug keeps causing my keyboard shortcuts to stop working!

Is anyone else getting this problem in the latest version of sketch?

Basically, some of my keys just stop working after a while with certain docs, and I have to close them and re-open for them to come back.

At first, it was just holding alt to see the distance between objects wasn't working but now my arrow keys have ceased working for moving stuff, and backspace/delete. As I said I have to close and re-open the doc for it to fix it, but even then it only works for a short time.

Is anyone else seeing this problem? Any idea of the cause/fix?

thanks