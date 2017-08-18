Sketch bug keeps causing my keyboard shortcuts to stop working!

Is anyone else getting this problem in the latest version of sketch?

Basically, some of my keys just stop working after a while with certain docs, and I have to close them and re-open for them to come back.

At first, it was just holding alt to see the distance between objects wasn't working but now my arrow keys have ceased working for moving stuff, and backspace/delete. As I said I have to close and re-open the doc for it to fix it, but even then it only works for a short time.

Is anyone else seeing this problem? Any idea of the cause/fix?

thanks

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 hour ago

    Sketch blames the Craft plugin for this, so I've been back and forth with them. Last I heard from Invision:

    ...I believe that this is an issue that we have recently become aware of and that has been reported to our engineering team. They are currently investigating this and when we have an update from them we will be sure to share it with you here.

  • Luan GjokajLuan Gjokaj, 1 minute ago

    If Sketch is gonna lose (against Adobe) this is one of the reasons why it could happen. Come ooooon Bohemian!

  • Eduardo Tello, 1 hour ago

    Talked to them on Twitter, they said 46.2 was going to solve the issue. It didn’t. I’m pissed AF because every 15mins I have to reopen Sketch and all my files. Annoying.

    Wish I could go back to 45.

