Formcarry | Now With Freemium and Low Volume Plans (formcarry.com)
2 hours ago from nusu alabuga, Full-Stack Developer
Hello guys, last time we submitted Formcarry on Designernews we got lots of feedback about our pricing policy, after a really hard work while we implementing the system we also redefined the plans, now we have a freemium plan and also a low volume plan as community needs :)
thank you all for your feedbacks.
That was quick, good job! :-)
In the pricing table, I think it should say "4 Forms" and not "4 Form".
thanks a lot, we are gonna fix it quickly!
