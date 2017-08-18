Adult Literacy and E-Learning

Adult Literacy and technology

Illiteracy lies at the root of everything that hinders the progress of a country. Light of knowledge unites people to agitate for their demands and human rights, but illiteracy keeps them in darkness. It is merely not necessary to carry the torch of education to all corners of the world, but also to people of all ages, as age is just a number.

Indian constitution lays down universal compulsory education as a directive principle of the state. The children, today, no doubt have some chances of getting educated, but the goon up adults never had the opportunity of feeling the light of knowledge and blindfolded, they move around their orbit of life.

The problem of adult education is a serious one. Because of their financial instability, the adults of the weaker sections of the society are busy earning their living, hence ignoring education completely. Night classes are not running successfully as the hardly get two square meals a day. Adult education without offering job and food is almost a mockery. The literacy ration of any country is extremely important. A country with educated adult population is bound to achieve social, economic, technological and moral progress. And above all that, an educated person is able to overcome his individual poverty. Educated masses are capable of bringing mass changes in the society and gives them power to fight social evils as well. To promote further education, an educated adult can take up the job of teaching as their profession.

Promoting adult education should be done effectively in order to secure a better future for the nation as well as the youth. Adult education can take place in many ways. An illiterate person can learn to read and write. Technology, these days has been proven beneficial for education in several ways. If technology is incorporated at primary and secondary levels of education, it can be used as a medium for adult education as well. With the growing use of technology, several websites and applications have launched to support the noble cause. Glossaread is a new step towards making education easy and affordable for all. The website offers quality content for every age group and every genre. Websites like Glossaread promote holistic learning at any time as internet is accessible round the clock, which makes it easier for people to join part time courses. In this way, they can learn and earn at the same time. Access to internet is also not limited at this point of time. Glossaread comes to help in the form of mobile applications as well, which makes learning on the go easier. At Glossaread, “chapters” of the books are available at a very nominal cost. The cost of these chapters is affordable for every section of the society and the chapters are easily accessible as well. The concept of breaking down books into “chapters” is a revolutionary one as instead of purchasing the whole book, which can sometimes be hard to find or heavy on pockets, students can just buy the chapters as per their need without affecting their time and pockets.

With these new technological aids, education for all can be a dream that can soon turn into realist.

