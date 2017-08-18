Dribbble is about to take our jobs!!

Sup guys Im back to talk about the job postings. As you may remember, Im that dude that created the hottest debate of 2017 about how my leads were being taken from the ease of being able to change your location.

Since then Dribbble has released Scout. To be honest this solution is cray.. Ive recently been asked to invite some designers onto a project I am working on right now for Toyota. High paying gig and would be great for some of the amazing Dribbblers in the community that Im homies with.

So when I went to go do a general search for people in the area, I was bombarded with a ton of results due to Dribbbles new ability to state where else you would be open to work. The problem is Users are now able to add other locations rather than where they live. Heres an example:

You literally have no limit of where you are willing to work.

The biggest problem for me is that takes away the community aspect, and meet ups for designer in their cities. I have lived in OC / SEA / and now LA. I have found it super awesome to meet new friends by just searching LA and finding other designers with similar interest and meeting up for drinks. Now I have to go through tons of other designer to find the ones actually based in LA.

I know for a damn fact non of these dudes living even 2 hours from LA would be willing to drive to the office. Let alone the people living in Vermont saying they are open to work in LA. It has become a searching nightmare for me to hook up some dribblers in the LA for an amazing gig.

I think that this push is awesome though and will bring a lot more jobs opportunities to designers on the platform, but its too many people that they have to filter through to just find someone in their location. Meaning those recruiters are going to give up trying to deal with the amount of people not willing to relocate.