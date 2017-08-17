Slack redesign their website (slack.com)
16 hours ago from Alex Camp, Designer, SkyConcepts.co
They did not REBRAND their site. They redesigned it. It's the same branding...
'Whatever work means for you'
That whole paragraph is poorly written. It's like they just through all the words they wanted to say down with little craft.
DN never gave up on the dream
Damn, I love Tiempos so much. Too bad the license is so expensive.
I'm a fan of the new illustrations. Reminds me a bit of Oscar's style. https://www.hioscar.com
That "Where Work Happens" font is great. Know of a similar google font? Maybe playfair display?
I would love to hear other suggestions, but in my opinion nothing really comes close. Playfair Display is far too stylized.
I like it, though it looks and feels a lot different than actually using the product, so it seems a bit like a disparity between experiences there. Not really sure if that matters though.
