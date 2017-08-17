8 comments

  • Andu PotoracAndu Potorac, 2 hours ago

    They did not REBRAND their site. They redesigned it. It's the same branding...

  • Lucas Debelder, 4 hours ago

    'Whatever work means for you'

    • Nice ShoesNice Shoes, 4 hours ago

      That whole paragraph is poorly written. It's like they just through all the words they wanted to say down with little craft.

  • Jared KrauseJared Krause, 3 minutes ago

    LONG SHADOWS ARE BACK

    DN never gave up on the dream

  • Sam SolomonSam Solomon, 5 hours ago

    Damn, I love Tiempos so much. Too bad the license is so expensive.

    I'm a fan of the new illustrations. Reminds me a bit of Oscar's style. https://www.hioscar.com

    • Jacob JJacob J, 44 minutes ago

      That "Where Work Happens" font is great. Know of a similar google font? Maybe playfair display?

      • Sam SolomonSam Solomon, 1 minute ago

        I would love to hear other suggestions, but in my opinion nothing really comes close. Playfair Display is far too stylized.

        • Leitura News
        • Droid Serif
        • Noto Serif
  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 2 minutes ago

    I like it, though it looks and feels a lot different than actually using the product, so it seems a bit like a disparity between experiences there. Not really sure if that matters though.

