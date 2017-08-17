Facebook Design's Desktop Kit (facebook.design)
1 hour ago from Hunter Caron, Design Student / Product Design Intern @ Facebook
Excited to share Facebook Design's Desktop Kit, a Sketch template of UI elements found in macOS. :)
Very cool. I'll use this.
Critique: The CTA is Download Sketch. I already have Sketch and don’t need to download it.
Awesome! Good to see a UI kit that's not for mobile.
