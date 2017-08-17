3 comments

  • Hunter CaronHunter Caron, 1 hour ago

    Excited to share Facebook Design's Desktop Kit, a Sketch template of UI elements found in macOS. :)

    2 points
  • Daniel De LaneyDaniel De Laney, 21 minutes ago

    Very cool. I'll use this.

    Critique: The CTA is Download Sketch. I already have Sketch and don’t need to download it.

    2 points
  • Norm Sheeran, 5 minutes ago

    Awesome! Good to see a UI kit that's not for mobile.

    0 points