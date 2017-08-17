New article out: The Falafel Method for UI Design (hackingui.com)
1 hour ago from Sagi Shrieber, Co-founder of HackingUI.com, Creator of the Side Project Accelerator
1 hour ago from Sagi Shrieber, Co-founder of HackingUI.com, Creator of the Side Project Accelerator
Hey all, I would like to share with you this method which I developed in my previous work as a design director at SimilarWeb and have kept using ever since.
This method helps me enjoy my work more, and be more productive as a designer, and yes, it has a direct connection to a famous Israeli dish
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now