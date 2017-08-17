Converting Material sticker sheet to React (to use with Airbnb's React Sketch.app)?

Founder at jimu Labs

Hey DN,

I'm considering to convert the Material sticker sheet into React so that it can be used with Airbnb's React Sketch.app (which renders React code on Sketch). You can then use it as a template (use it as is or modify it) to design Android apps.

Does this sound useful? Upvote if you are interested!

Thanks, Linton