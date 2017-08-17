Converting Material sticker sheet to React (to use with Airbnb's React Sketch.app)?
28 minutes ago from Linton Ye, Founder at jimu Labs
Hey DN,
I'm considering to convert the Material sticker sheet into React so that it can be used with Airbnb's React Sketch.app (which renders React code on Sketch). You can then use it as a template (use it as is or modify it) to design Android apps.
Does this sound useful? Upvote if you are interested!
Thanks, Linton
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now