Are product tours/walkthroughs replacing regular user onboarding?

1 hour ago from , Content Marketer and UX Enthusiast

User Onboarding process is always debatable. But nowadays I feel that there is a trend in using product walkthroughs to get users onboard. Google, Slack, Facebook, etc are using it, so it's definitely a thing. Do you think these will alter the user experience of the websites and web apps in a couple years?