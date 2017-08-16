Scaling raster images on import in Sketch

Does anyone know if there is a way to elegantly handle dragging very large images into sketch (i.e. a 4000x6000px image into a 320w artboard)? Currently, I know of two ways... 1. Drag the image in at its native size and resize it using the handles or scale tool 2. Create a rectangle shape, and set it to image fill, and drag the image into the image fill dialogue

I'd like an easier way to do this — ideally where I could execute a command or get a dialogue when I dropped the image in asking me what size/scale I would like to import it at. So far as I can see there's no way to do this natively (please correct if wrong) so maybe a plugin?