Google Design Exercise
3 hours ago from supriya R, UX Designer
Hi everyone, I recently interviewed for Google Interaction Design position and as part of the interview I was asked to do a design homework. I unfortunately did not move forward, and obviously did not receive any feedback. I wanted to share my submission and was hoping to gather some feedback on my work so I can improve. Here's the link to my work. https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B6pGqhhmjF6BcWlPMlk2NWJEQ28/view
Thank you so much in advance!
