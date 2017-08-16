Google Design Exercise

3 hours ago from , UX Designer

Hi everyone, I recently interviewed for Google Interaction Design position and as part of the interview I was asked to do a design homework. I unfortunately did not move forward, and obviously did not receive any feedback. I wanted to share my submission and was hoping to gather some feedback on my work so I can improve. Here's the link to my work. https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B6pGqhhmjF6BcWlPMlk2NWJEQ28/view

Thank you so much in advance!

  • David RoyerDavid Royer, a minute ago

    From a quick read through of your homework here are some opportunities for improvement:

    • No design exploration at a high level (is a web-based thing even the right solution?) Would love to see 5 very different solutions: in person meetups, a dog a day email, a dog concierge
    • No problem/constraint questioning - is this the actual reasons dogs aren't being adopted? What is? Explore what the real barriers to adoption are
    • No analysis of current solutions like pet finder
    • No design exploration at the flow or UI level. Show me 3+ variations of how a feed or profile could work and pros/cons of each
    • Feels like you went to obvious solution, a web feed of pets to adopt with filters
    • No tappable prototype
    • No usability testing of your design
    • Went hi-fi too fast, they only asked for flow and wireframe

    Overall I think you did a pretty good job and I hope these comments are helpful :)

  • Benjamin RogersBenjamin Rogers, 2 hours ago

    What was their exact direction/assignment given to you? How much time were you given?

    • supriya R, 2 hours ago

      I was given a week to work on this, apparently people spend roughly about 10 hours. The direction was to showcase my process, any research, wireframes, low fidelity/ hi fidelity UI, and mention assumptions.

      • Benjamin RogersBenjamin Rogers, 1 hour ago

        OK, but what was the exact assignment? I'm asking so I can give you appropriate feedback. Was it simply to design an app to increase pet adoptions?

        • supriya R, 1 hour ago

          Oh yes, sorry! The problem statement is on slide 2 - Pet Adoption: Millions of animals are currently in shelters and foster homes awaiting adoption. Design an experience that will help connect people looking for a new pet with the right companion for them. Help an adopter find a pet which matches their lifestyle, considering factors including breed, gender, age, temperament, and health status. Provide a high-level flow and supporting wire frames.

