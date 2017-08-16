Site Design: Square Cashcard (cash.me)
4 hours ago from Daniel Canetti, Web Designer
The only thing that really annoys me about these type of sites is that it gives me no info in what countries that they have this service, I have to sign up or login, or even download an app, to be notified its not available in my country.
Not just this site specifically but other sites that have this similar banking or cash service do it too.
