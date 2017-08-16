Yesterday, I've posted a new story. It was a link to an image on Imgur. Today, the story is gone, vanished, poof!

The Image, as some of you may recall, was a satire for Apple's new Home-Button showing the new button design as a dongle to the new iPhone. :)

I'm familiar with DN's guidelines and it's not the first time I've seen, or posted, stories that are funny yet design related which brings me to my question -

Why so serious, DN? Why censor an image that many of us found it relevant?

Disclaimer: I'm over 1k karma points so I can care less about that. I do care about censorship and its consequences, here and in other communities I'm involved with.