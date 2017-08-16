Why so serious, DN?

1 hour ago from

Yesterday, I've posted a new story. It was a link to an image on Imgur. Today, the story is gone, vanished, poof!

The Image, as some of you may recall, was a satire for Apple's new Home-Button showing the new button design as a dongle to the new iPhone. :)

I'm familiar with DN's guidelines and it's not the first time I've seen, or posted, stories that are funny yet design related which brings me to my question -

Why so serious, DN? Why censor an image that many of us found it relevant?

Disclaimer: I'm over 1k karma points so I can care less about that. I do care about censorship and its consequences, here and in other communities I'm involved with.

5 comments

  • Joe Baker, 23 minutes ago

    Think you may be looking at this from the wrong perspective...

    I saw your post. It just pulled up a white page. For some reason it became a dead link. Perhaps a Mod had a similar experience and removed it.

    6 points
  • Dylan SmithDylan Smith, 14 minutes ago

    You used an i.imgur.com link (direct image), which Imgur killed in quick order. They do this to prevent people from leeching off their hosting. You need to post a link to the album that includes the photo.

    No one is censoring your shitty meme.

    2 points
  • Adam Wolf, 3 minutes ago

    We are not on 9gag here...

    1 point
  • Cristian MoiseiCristian Moisei, 1 minute ago

    Hey why did that post get removed? It was funny and it was design related.

    Edit: Joe makes a fair point.

    0 points
  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 1 minute ago

    This "censorship" stuff is silly really. DN is a privately owned website. They can remove content for whatever reason they wish. I saw your post and the link was dead for me as well. I'm not surprised it was removed. What's the point of keeping a dead link around?

    0 points