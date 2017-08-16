Do older generations prefer a different design style?

I am aware this is probably a silly question, but I'm not totally sure so I'm asking the professionals.

My boss says my designs are too "millennial."

But I've never thought of designing for millennials. I always think of designing for the user, and I maybe wrongly assumed every generation likes UIs that look nice and are easy to use.

But maybe I splash a little too much color or something?? I don't know.

I understand psychographics, but I was just wondering if I'm missing something and I should be designing differently for baby boomers, per se.

Please help!

<3

Lauren =)