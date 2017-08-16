Do older generations prefer a different design style?
37 minutes ago from Lauren Holliday, hackthejobhunt.com
I am aware this is probably a silly question, but I'm not totally sure so I'm asking the professionals.
My boss says my designs are too "millennial."
But I've never thought of designing for millennials. I always think of designing for the user, and I maybe wrongly assumed every generation likes UIs that look nice and are easy to use.
But maybe I splash a little too much color or something?? I don't know.
I understand psychographics, but I was just wondering if I'm missing something and I should be designing differently for baby boomers, per se.
Please help!
Lauren =)
