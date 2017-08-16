Do older generations prefer a different design style?

I am aware this is probably a silly question, but I'm not totally sure so I'm asking the professionals.

My boss says my designs are too "millennial."

But I've never thought of designing for millennials. I always think of designing for the user, and I maybe wrongly assumed every generation likes UIs that look nice and are easy to use.

But maybe I splash a little too much color or something?? I don't know.

I understand psychographics, but I was just wondering if I'm missing something and I should be designing differently for baby boomers, per se.

Please help!

<3

Lauren =)

  • Andrew-David JahchanAndrew-David Jahchan, 2 minutes ago

    I've never heard anyone describe any kind of design work as "millennial", but I'd imagine that they're the kind of people who prefer their sites to look like this:

    Outdated

    Old

    Maybe we should start describing these as "baby boomer designs" instead of "old and outdated designs"?

