1 comment

  Sergie Magdalin, 22 minutes ago

    Hi everyone! I'm excited to announce the Webflow University, a completely free resource for anyone who wants to get into web design or just wants to design/build their own website. It includes 120 new videos organized into 8 courses that we'll continue to develop. Our mission is to make building for the web more accessible to everyone, whether or not they know code.

    Webflow University

    New Courses

    • Intro to Web Design - Learn the basics of the box model, positioning, color theory, typography and more. A great place to start if you’re new to the world of web design.
    • CSS Styling - Take a closer look at all the styling possibilities that CSS offers, and see how to use Webflow's tools to style elements visually.
    • CSS Layout and Positioning - Dig into the (at times challenging) world of HTML and CSS layouts, and go over everything from block and inline block to flexbox.
    • Ultimate Web Design - All our videos in one big sequence, covering the broadest, most introductory material, down to the most Webflow-specific tutorials in our library.
    • CMS and Dynamic Content - Learn the principles and advantages of building and maintaining a database-driven website.
    • SEO Fundamentals - A quick introduction to the world of search engine optimization, covering the way Google indexes and ranks your site, along with some best practices.
    • Webflow 101 Crash Course - A revamped getting started with Webflow course to give you a broad exposure to the many possibilities that Webflow opens up.
    • Web Elements - A comprehensive look at all the different building blocks and elements at your disposal in Webflow.
    • (Coming soon) Interactions and Animations - To be released alongside our launch of Interactions 2.0!

    --

    We’re hoping these videos are actually fun to watch (blame Dale). Let us know what you think and how we can improve it!

