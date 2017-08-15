Introducing Webflow University (university.webflow.com)
24 minutes ago from Sergie Magdalin, Designer at Webflow
Hi everyone! I'm excited to announce the Webflow University, a completely free resource for anyone who wants to get into web design or just wants to design/build their own website. It includes 120 new videos organized into 8 courses that we'll continue to develop. Our mission is to make building for the web more accessible to everyone, whether or not they know code.
We’re hoping these videos are actually fun to watch (blame Dale). Let us know what you think and how we can improve it!
