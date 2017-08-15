Anton Sten - A Redesign (antonsten.com)
4 hours ago from Anton Sten, antonsten.com
4 hours ago from Anton Sten, antonsten.com
Was this tested in Mobile Safari? It's broken for me on an iPad Air 2:
woa! thanks for letting me know ken. No, only tested on iPhone + Macbook. Will get right on this!
If you want to try if that works better now, I'd be grateful :)
That seems to have done it, no more cut off text. Thanks.
No, thank you for highlighting it!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now