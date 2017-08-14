Smart export of PSD or Sketch to SVG (online)

Hi,

my name is Ivan and I am the author of Photopea, a free advanced PSD editor. Many people started to use it to convert Sketch files to PSD, but that is not even 5 % of all things Photopea can do :)

There is a new SVG export now (File - Export - SVG), and it is more than just exporting and outline with a correct fill color.

You can export complex fills, complex strokes, clipping mask, blur etc. Choose to attach the raster content too (as PNGs in Base64, all in the same SVG file). Symbol masters / smart objects will be included "in the right way". Text layers are also included in SVG. In addition, you can convert text to vector shape, or rasterize it too.

I started with a goal to load this SVG into PSD, then export that PSD back into SVG and get the same thing. Go ahead and load Lamborghini, then press File - Export As - SVG and find a difference :) Tell me what you think and help me create the best (automatic) converter of PSD / Sketch to SVG.

P.S. I always hated SVG, but with this tool, I think I am starting to like it.