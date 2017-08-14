Would you use a service focused on app prototyping?
19 hours ago from Ricky Lyman, Lyman Creative
I'd love to know if anyone out there could benefit from a prototyping service for their web or mobile apps. With Proto MVP, I'm targeting startups and seed investors to offer a rapid prototyping service to get ideas quickly validated, marketed and built.
I'd love your feedback on the product, approach, and if there is a market need for this.
Thanks! -R
