Would you use a service focused on app prototyping?

I'd love to know if anyone out there could benefit from a prototyping service for their web or mobile apps. With Proto MVP, I'm targeting startups and seed investors to offer a rapid prototyping service to get ideas quickly validated, marketed and built.

I'd love your feedback on the product, approach, and if there is a market need for this.

http://protomvp.com

  • Brian SheridanBrian Sheridan, 7 minutes ago

    Depends what you are trying to achieve. Prototyping tools for mobile or web apps can be a very good way for some product teams to move through the design phase. They also reduce the need for coding during the design phase which is another advantage. The other main advantage is that the easy to use app prototyping tools make it easy for startups to design and focus their ideas if they don't have a designer as part of the original team.

