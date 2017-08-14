Thoughts on Skeuomorphic Menu Systems (medium.com)
2 hours ago from Charlie Deets, Product Designer at WhatsApp
I'm not sure I'd call these skeuomorphic menus. Their relation to physicality has little or nothing to do with the design of the menus, only the initial interaction to initiate access to the menus to interfaces themselves.
I'm suggesting that the skeuomorphic element in the menu of options is the specific locations in a physical space. Relating real life physical choices, to visiting options in a menu. I couldn't find another name for this type of menu design, and this felt the most closely related. What would you call these type of menus?
immersive seems more apt than skeuomorphic.
Yes I agree 'immersive' works well for the 3D examples, but it feels less defined and doesn't work for the 2D examples. To me, the interesting element of these menus are their relationship to real life actions. You visit the options of a menu to do things, you visit the places of a town to do things. That paradigm seems to encompass all the examples, even though it's not what we classically think of as skeuomorphic design.
