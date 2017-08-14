Brut Portfolio (itmeo.com)
2 hours ago from Dima Blover, CEO at itmeo.com. UI/UX. ✏️
Hi guys!
Have you ever been impressed by a WordPress portfolio theme?
Introducing Brut. Made by itmeo
Brut is a minimalistic one page portfolio theme. It gives you all the flexibility and the great power of WordPress flavored with top-notch design. Brut allows to quickly create a brilliant portfolio for designers, agencies, photographers, illustrators or any other creatives.
We have a huge experience in creating such amazing sites for famous agencies and persons in interactive, photography, fashion and furniture industry. Now we offer our most essential skills for you.
Sales grow attempt detected! ps: good product, obv...
Thanks you kind words.
