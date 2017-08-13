FindRap, Discover Best Hip-Hop Music (findrap.xyz)
from Pouria Ezzati, Fron-End Developer
Hey, cool idea! Implementation leaves something to be desired, though.
I wish it wasn't all moving around so much, and that I didn't need so many clicks until I get to hear anything. Actually, going to "best new albums" doesn't even let me hear antying. Maybe take cues from http://foreignrap.com -- similar theme but the interface is not in your way.
Also, this is just too corny/white man: Screenshot
Other than that, good luck! I starred you on github, looking forward to new iterations.
