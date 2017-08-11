Monitor advice...1 27" 4K vs 2 24" non-4k?
3 days ago from Jeff Dingwell
Hi everyone. I'm looking for some advice on a monitor option. I used to spend big bucks on high-end colour corrected monitors for print - but the reality is, almost all of my work now is digital.
I'm connecting to an late 2013 MBPro.
I see two scenarios for my setup. I can go with one 27" 4K monitor or two 24" ultrasharp (but not 4K) monitors.
I really like the thought of the dual monitors where I can have two apps maximized instead of having to constantly shuffle windows around on one giant screen - but I hear so much buzz about 4K. I stopped by Apple yesterday to plug my laptop into one of their 4K monitors for reference and I was like, okay, yeah that's pretty good - but I wasn't all giddy and OMG about it.
If interested, these are the options I'm looking at:
One of these:
http://www.dell.com/en-ca/work/shop/dell-27-ultra-hd-4k-monitor-p2715q/apd/210-adof/monitors-flat-screen-lcd-computer-displays
Or two of these:
http://www.dell.com/en-ca/work/shop/dell-ultrasharp-24-infinityedge-monitor-u2417h/apd/210-ahgf/monitors-flat-screen-lcd-computer-displays
Thanks to anyone for any thoughts they have to help me make my decision.
