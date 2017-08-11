10 comments

  • Jignesh LadJignesh Lad, 1 hour ago

    That background moving with the mouse sends me a little west.... Figma/Axure is a great and powerful tool though!

  • Nathan NashNathan Nash, 4 hours ago

    Any chance for a write up of the how and why of this experiment?

    • Alex HoffmanAlex Hoffman, 27 minutes ago

      I'm confused on how you used both applications. I've always been a fan of how robust Axure is, but it's so damn clunky that I don't do much animation in it. Would be really interested in what you did here...

      • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, a minute ago

        Yeah, it's still unusual approach at all to animate in Axure. But when you dig deeper in it you'll be impressed with simplicity, imho.

    • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 1 minute ago

      I'm working on idea how to provide more interactive showcase for client / community with Axure + Figma combination. Yes indeed, I have to grab myself up and write something @Medium what I've done here. Soon....

  • Jared ComisJared Comis, 2 hours ago

    Can you provide some more details around what you were trying to accomplish here?

    • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 1 minute ago

      Sorry for confusing post title. Edited few minutes ago. I'm working on idea how to provide more interactive showcase for client / community with Axure + Figma combination

  • Jon MyersJon Myers, 4 hours ago

    A very painful migraine just set in.

    I'm still trying to make sense of what I just encountered.

    Reporting from mobile, over and out.

  • Wesley HainesWesley Haines, 19 minutes ago

    my eyes...

