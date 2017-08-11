Figma + Axure connection = interactive designer's showcase (i430l7.axshare.com)
10 hours ago from Kamushken Roman, Product designer
10 hours ago from Kamushken Roman, Product designer
That background moving with the mouse sends me a little west.... Figma/Axure is a great and powerful tool though!
Any chance for a write up of the how and why of this experiment?
I'm confused on how you used both applications. I've always been a fan of how robust Axure is, but it's so damn clunky that I don't do much animation in it. Would be really interested in what you did here...
Yeah, it's still unusual approach at all to animate in Axure. But when you dig deeper in it you'll be impressed with simplicity, imho.
I'm working on idea how to provide more interactive showcase for client / community with Axure + Figma combination. Yes indeed, I have to grab myself up and write something @Medium what I've done here. Soon....
Can you provide some more details around what you were trying to accomplish here?
Sorry for confusing post title. Edited few minutes ago. I'm working on idea how to provide more interactive showcase for client / community with Axure + Figma combination
A very painful migraine just set in.
I'm still trying to make sense of what I just encountered.
Reporting from mobile, over and out.
oooh, please use your desktop machine
my eyes...
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now