  Phil K.-T.Phil K.-T., 1 hour ago

    Surprisingly this didn't win over recruiters

    
    Oliver Swig, 6 minutes ago

      F the recruiters. You don't want to work at a place that doesn't "get it" anyway.

      That said, I think it's too V A P O R W A V E リサフランク420 and not really what REAL authentic 90's sites looked like.

      I would push it even further.

      P.S. KesselsKramer (a dutch ad agency) made like 50+ 90's style websites, linked them together through banner ads and secretly mixed in their portfolio in the photos. This was in 2006. It was too ahead of its time.

      Its archived here: http://www.kesselskramervintage.com/

      