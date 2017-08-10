A 90's Portfolio I Made (windows98.philkt.me)
1 hour ago from Phil K.-T., HCI Grad Student
Surprisingly this didn't win over recruiters
F the recruiters. You don't want to work at a place that doesn't "get it" anyway.
That said, I think it's too V A P O R W A V E リサフランク420 and not really what REAL authentic 90's sites looked like.
I would push it even further.
P.S. KesselsKramer (a dutch ad agency) made like 50+ 90's style websites, linked them together through banner ads and secretly mixed in their portfolio in the photos. This was in 2006. It was too ahead of its time.
Its archived here: http://www.kesselskramervintage.com/
