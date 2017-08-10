1 comment

  • Nidi —, 5 minutes ago

    Hey Greg — Solid case study, I think you did a great job of capturing 8+ months of work without making it too lengthy. Out of curiosity how did your team implement user testing? You mentioned that you added the map as a large feature item based on knowing that your users liked to share the map; did you find these casual observations made from your user base more beneficial than a more controlled user testing scenario?

    0 points