Creating New Portfolio Site... What static site generator should I use?

2 hours ago from , Designer at Small Design Studio

Im looking for create a new portfolio site. Want something super simple. Im keen to learn something new.

Hear a lot about Jeykll. In the past I'm used to making wordpress themes etc.

Where is a good place to start?

  • Ismael Branco, 1 hour ago

    semplice ;)

  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 13 minutes ago

    None. Write your own code in a text editor and send it up to your FTP server. :)

  • Matt KevanMatt Kevan, 15 minutes ago

    Jekyll is great, I use it for my own portfolio site.

    With a few other services, Jekyll allows you to build and host a pretty complex site for only the cost of a domain name. Here's what you need:

    Jekyll – Create your own theme or use a ready-made one. You could also use Hugo if you want something a bit more advanced.

    Bitbucket – Keep all your site files in Git.

    Netlify – Hosting. The free tier is fine for a personal site.

    Forestry – Web based CMS backend for your static site. Again the free tier is fine.

    Just point Netlify and Forestry at your Bitbucket repo, add your custom domain – and hey presto, a super-fast, content managed site with none of the headaches or maintenance needs of something like Wordpress.

    Any edits or posts you add in Forestry will be committed back to your repo. Netlify watches your repo and automatically pulls new commits, running a Jekyll build command each time to update the site.

    You could also use Github Pages. It's free and simple, but has limitations in that your repos are public if you don't have a paid Github account and you're limited to a few Jekyll plugins.

  • Taj Rahman, a minute ago

    I've been using Jekyll for a couple years now but building my new portfolio using MiddleMan. :)

