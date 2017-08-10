What ToDo list are you using (more general, not only work)?

I was using Wunderlist over the past years. Since Wunderlist is no more (well probably soon) I'm on the scout for a new ToDo List which is available for desktop and mobile. I had a look at Microsofts ToDo but I'm not sure if it is the best choice for me. For work we use Trello, so like I said it is more for general tasks, Reminders and so on. I was wondering which tool you guys are using?