Jim Silverman, 1 day ago
yeah. but it takes a lot of money to not worry about money.
Scott Thomas, 1 day ago
Although, when you are a salary position, you get paid the same for 60 hours as for 40 hours a week. I think he was pushing the work life balance.
Jeff Witters, 1 day ago
Stop posting Dann Petty so Dang much
Devin Fountain, 19 hours ago
But you haven't posted anything. Be the change you want to see.
Jeff Witters, 19 hours ago
Ok Gandhi - Glad you had the foresight to memorize a bumper sticker.
Cameron Rohani, 16 hours ago
Jeff, is that tone/sarcasm really necessary?
Josh Sanders, 12 hours ago
sarcasm definitely necessary... and hilarious!
Jeff Witters, 12 hours ago
Cam, what if I told you that I'm not going to tell you?
Devin Fountain, 16 hours ago
Foresight is looking into the future. Hindsight would be the word you're looking for. You don't have to be mean. The community thrives on giving back.
Jeff Witters, 12 hours ago
You should really look the difference in foresight and hindsight before trying to correct others.
"Mean" thats hysterical coming from the one with the condescending sanctimoniously smug replies to everyones post that disagrees with you. Take your recreational outrage somewhere else.
Suganth S, 12 hours ago
* Gandhi
Oliver Swig, 24 hours ago
This dude is so corny.
Devin Fountain, 18 hours ago
Hey man, I looked at your commenting history and it's trending towards fairly negative. Are you alright? If you want to talk, feel free to shoot me an email or a tweet. Everything doesn't have to be in red.
Oliver Swig, 17 hours ago
Thanks for checking on me Dr.Phil. Being politically correct all the time is turning this community into a bunch of wussies.
That said, I would like to thank him for becoming the face of the bearded, white guy, silicon valley, product designer stereotype.
David Steelcart, 16 hours ago
political correctedness if for wussies ! yeewwww lets marginalize the marginalized hahahaha they r already discluded lets keep it that way !!
Devin Fountain, 16 hours ago
It's not a political correctness issue. I don't even see how that fits into this situation at all. I commented about your negativity and asking if things are okay. Either way, the offer still stands.
Interested Curious, 2 minutes ago
People use political correctness as a catch all "it's fine that I'm a dickhead. It's YOUR fault for not accepting my dickheaded-ness, In fact I'm logically and morally superior because things were better back in my day."
Interested Curious, 4 minutes ago
You sound bitter and bored. You don't have to be positive, but don't be afraid to introduce people to interesting shit or just avoid shitty articles. It feels less like designer news and more like everything with the most comments it's a competitive "who can be the most snarky" race.
Patrick Sénécal, 3 minutes ago
Well, the way I perceive this Dann Petty guy is more as an Eat. Pray. Love. type of person. His "inspiring insights" are probably geared towards a certain group of individuals searching for inspiration in their own lives. Kind of like a motivational speaker (or Youtuber, in this case).
I'm guessing he also probably has a book or some kind of guide in the works.
Not my cup of tea at all, but to each their own, I guess.
Bevan Stephens, 3 minutes ago
I was a bit concerned about Oli too, to be honest.
Steven Cavins, 23 hours ago
Mark my words, there's gonna be a turning point when designers turn on this guy, probably within the next six months.
Hm, I was only off by 5.8 months.
Jonathan Shariat, 20 hours ago
Really DN? Dan says, hey don't forget to keep some perspective on whats important
...and we reply with caveats, complaints, and criticisms?
Its a good message, a good reminder. Yes theres more too it, theres always more to it, but its a good reminder. Dan is doing awesome stuff and is entertaining. Design needs more doing, building, constructive critique and encouragement and less negativity and critique and caveat nit picking.
*sigh /rant
Steven Cavins, 15 hours ago
The web design community has gone through a few waves of leadership over the years, but it's still relatively new and fractured. There are some who seem to prefer the "old guard" web standards warriors who seem to now be walking off into the sunset and spending a lot of time cynically whinging on podcasts about the good old days, while others prefer the "everything is awesome" model of leadership that I see on Twitter mostly who never had to go to war over the stuff we take for granted today.
So yeah, I don't know how this new wave of high-fiving thought leaders are going to be greeted ultimately, but from what I can tell, reviews are mixed.
brennan smith, 23 hours ago
Sponsored by La Croix
Rhys Merritt, 20 hours ago
This video was a little bit preachy because this 'advice' is obvious... It's not revelatory by any means. I clicked the link because I associate Dann with great design commentary - not Dr Phil style advice on how to live my life better
Ali Zendaki, 8 hours ago
easier said than done
Dario Vaccaro, 16 hours ago
It's easy to say that when you already created a career for yourself. Very biased honestly.
Devin Fountain, 5 hours ago
The message he's leaving in the video isn't to take extended time off or to even take a vacation at all. He's intending for you to not work as much as you probably already are and he's right. Studies have shown that employees that work a 40+ hour work week often perform at a lower standard than those working 32 hours.
Ryan Glover, 18 hours ago
This is terrible advice if you actually care about achieving the things this guy doesn't want to achieve.
Joey Prijs, 1 minute ago
You might wanna check Dan's work and accomplishments :)
Joe Baker, 6 hours ago
`Dudes had a kid, gained some perspective and wished to share it on an open platform. If you don't agree with his message or tone. That's okay. Next.
Dominik Dom, 18 hours ago
If you're mature enough, you will understand, great advice!
Patrick Sénécal, 29 minutes ago
I guess being 35 with two kids isn't mature enough.
Pedro Pimenta, 23 minutes ago
Oh, by all means, keep working 100% of your time, your kids will love it!
Patrick Sénécal, 18 minutes ago
You clearly don't understand my point.
And please, continue to elaborate on my personal life. I'm genuinely interested in knowing what you know about my work/life balance.
Pedro Pimenta, 17 minutes ago
I suppose I didn't. Can you elaborate on your point?
Patrick Sénécal, 7 minutes ago
I guess I could've indeed be clearer. I do not understand why someone would need a "famous" designer/youtuber to remind them of the obvious. That is what I do not understand.
I'm not mature enough, even with a little bit of work/life experience, for the container, not the content.
Now, please, elaborate on your assumption.
Pedro Pimenta, 3 minutes ago
My assumption is based on what you wrote, not what you meant to say.
I guess being 35 with two kids isn't mature enough.
is very, very different to
I do not understand why someone would need a "famous" designer/youtuber to remind them of the obvious.
So, according to what you actually replied to "great advice", which was a sarcastic remark about not being "mature enough" while "being 35 with two kids", my assumption was that you don't agree with Dann Petty.
Lucian .es, 11 minutes ago
What about #garyvee?
Mitch Malone, a minute ago
Bring on that UBI and I'm there brah
Josh King, 1 hour ago
I love Dan Petty as much as the next guy and have nothing against him. But does this video really need to be here?
Interested Curious, 1 minute ago
It'd be just as easy to ignore it honestly.
Matt Walker, 17 minutes ago
When did DN comments start reading like YouTube comments? If you find value in Dann's message that's great! If you think Dann's message is a load of crap then that's fine too.
"Be nice. Or else." ... to each other.
Critique someone and their work as if they're standing in front of you. I doubt people would be so harsh in person.
EDIT: Does it need to be said? What's obvious to you may not be obvious to others. Check your assumptions.
