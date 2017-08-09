Google Chrome rendering colors inaccurately

Anyone else having this issue? I am running the beta channel on macOS (61.0.3163.39). I noticed that Chrome is rendering all colors darker as of the latest update. Chrome used to render color correctly, along with every other browser except for Safari on macOS. Now it displays the same behavior as Safari.

And it definitely is inaccurate, since the colors specified in the code are not the colors rendered by the browser.

Here is an example:

  • Ted McDonald, 1 minute ago

    I figured out the issue. In chrome://flags, there is an option called "Color correct rendering." If enabled, the colors render inaccurately. The beta channel flipped the setting on by default.

    If I disable it, the colors render correctly again. Kind of ironic, given the name...

  • Dirk HCM van BoxtelDirk HCM van Boxtel, 16 minutes ago

    Errrr... worst use of a JPG, ever.

