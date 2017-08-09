How can I make SketchTalk better?

Hi fellow designers. I'm curious to hear how you would do this:

I've been running http://sketchtalk.io - a Sketch user community - since December 2014. Traffic has grown from zero to 100'000/month slowly but steadily with a 10% increase in recent months. Most visitors are finding ST via Google search.

This is my side project and I haven't put much thought into monetising it so far. Currently I'm making about 80.- USD/month from a small Carbon ad. This is pocket money to pay hosting but far from being an income. But it's okay, I have an income.

I'm wondering if I should try to make more money out of it and sell ads? How would you grow it? And would your advice be to "grow hack" it or to leave it as it is? What do you think is the best way to make it better?

I'd be super happy to hear your thoughts and feedback.

Thanks a lot! - Olivier