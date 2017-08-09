North of Rosemont: Canadian-made notebooks

It's been a while since I last posted, but I've been quietly working on a side project that I'm in the process of launching now.

North of Rosemont is a new series of Canadian-made, premium notebooks that I've been working on for the past year. We're launching production in September if all goes smoothly.

I know it's crazy to get into the paper game in this day and age, but it looks like there's a fringe market - like us, nerding on fountain pens, microns, and all the good stationery stuff that we use day to day when designing.

I'd love to know what you guys think.

Our landing page doesn't have enough imagery right now (working on it), but we've got some process pics up over on Facebook.