Milanote Clipper v1.0—Collect and organize inspiration from around the web

Hello again designers!

We created Milanote to help people do better creative work. And a big part of the creative process is collecting research and inspiration. That’s why we’re excited to announce the release of our web clipper extension for Chrome.

It lets you instantly save images, text, links, videos and more from your favorite websites. And once you’ve saved them, you can organize and combine them into beautiful visual boards inside Milanote.

It’s the perfect way to kick off your next great piece of work—give it a try and let me know what you think!