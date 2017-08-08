Ask DN: What kind of insurance do you use for freelancing?

Hey DN, what kinds of insurance do you use for your design freelancing? Apologies for the USA/California centric question, but I'm curious, both for myself and also putting together a list of todos for folks who are new to freelancing.

  Erik Levitch

    Go through Covered CA or an insurance provider. What type of coverage do you need? I chose the least expensive option through Covered CA. It sucks (high deductible, co-pays, etc.) but I'm covered.

