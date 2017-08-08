Introducing DesignBetter.co (designbetter.co)
18 minutes ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
18 minutes ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
Hey folks, we just announced a new design education brand: DesignBetter.co. It's a compilation of lovingly crafted educational resources in book, podcast and workshop format. Whether you’re just getting started with product design or you’re a seasoned veteran, we hope you’ll find something valuable to sink your teeth into. It’s entirely free and the content is completely ungated.
BOOKS
PODCASTSiTunes / Google Play / RSS
PUBLIC WORKSHOPS
Huge thanks to the Design Education team (Aarron Walter & Eli Woolery) and the crew that has collectively poured many tireless hours into producing this resource. This is the realization of a long-term effort that began the day Aarron joined the InVision team to focus on this. We hope you dig it! :)
This is amazing.
Applause
Jesus, this is beautiful. Wish there were resources like this when I started.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now