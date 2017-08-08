DN Vulnerability
1 hour ago from Adam Marsden, Designer & Front-end Developer
Not sure if this has been spotted yet but a user has managed to find a vulnerability in the comments
Here opens up an alert: https://www.designernews.co/stories/86331-a-better-png-minifer
Here goes right to his twitter: https://www.designernews.co/stories/86317-portfolio--adam-marsden
