Best building interior / floor plan showcase tool
4 hours ago from Michael Cio, UAx
We’d like to embed a “tour” of our classroom spaces and are looking for a 3rd party app (open source or commercial) that ties in 360, panorama, still photos and floor plans. What are some good ones out there?
