  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 12 hours ago

    Maker? : /

  • Kabir Shah, 15 hours ago

    Hey everyone,

    I'm a 13 year old maker, and make things on the web for people to use. I mainly maintain my open source projects, but I also love the process of designing them.

    My portfolio has been in a single format for quite some time, and I thought it would be a good idea to redesign it and give it a fresh new look.

    I'd appreciate any feedback on the design. Thanks!

