Portfolio - Kabir Shah (kabir.ml)
16 hours ago from Kabir Shah, Maker
16 hours ago from Kabir Shah, Maker
Maker? : /
Hey everyone,
I'm a 13 year old maker, and make things on the web for people to use. I mainly maintain my open source projects, but I also love the process of designing them.
My portfolio has been in a single format for quite some time, and I thought it would be a good idea to redesign it and give it a fresh new look.
I'd appreciate any feedback on the design. Thanks!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now