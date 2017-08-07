A better PNG minifer
2 hours ago from Ivan Kutskir, Programmer
Hi,
my name is Ivan and I made an open-source PNG minification library several months ago: UPNG.js.
I want to make it available to more people, so I made a minification webapp UPNG. It has two main advantages over TinyPNG:
- you can achieve a better compression thanks to the Quality parameter
- it runs completely in a browser (no upload, download, no size limits)
You can drag-and-drop your files and keep the Quality parameter at default, or you can play with it to find the best balance between the size and the quality (thanks to the live preview of the result image).
I want it to be comfortable to use and pleasant to look at. I am just a programmer, so I will be very thankful for your comments and suggestions :)
